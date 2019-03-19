All apartments in Deltona
2831 OBANNION TERRACE

2831 O Bannion Ter · No Longer Available
Location

2831 O Bannion Ter, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath home has been Freshly Painted, New Carpet, New AC system, New Insulation, New bathroom Vanities and more. The Garage has been converted and is under Heat and Air and could be used as an office, 4th bedroom, Playroom, Game room or whatever you like. Also the Florida room has been opened up with access from the Dining room and Family room for even more space for you and your family. L shape Living and Dining room as you enter the home and separate breakfast area . The owner provides lawn care and pest control.. Check out the photos and call for an appointment before it is gone.. NO Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 OBANNION TERRACE have any available units?
2831 OBANNION TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2831 OBANNION TERRACE have?
Some of 2831 OBANNION TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 OBANNION TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2831 OBANNION TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 OBANNION TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2831 OBANNION TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2831 OBANNION TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2831 OBANNION TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2831 OBANNION TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 OBANNION TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 OBANNION TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2831 OBANNION TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2831 OBANNION TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2831 OBANNION TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 OBANNION TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 OBANNION TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2831 OBANNION TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2831 OBANNION TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
