2831 OBANNION TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

This 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath home has been Freshly Painted, New Carpet, New AC system, New Insulation, New bathroom Vanities and more. The Garage has been converted and is under Heat and Air and could be used as an office, 4th bedroom, Playroom, Game room or whatever you like. Also the Florida room has been opened up with access from the Dining room and Family room for even more space for you and your family. L shape Living and Dining room as you enter the home and separate breakfast area . The owner provides lawn care and pest control.. Check out the photos and call for an appointment before it is gone.. NO Pets Allowed.