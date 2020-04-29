2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA

Amenities

Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1450.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Bonus Room, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer and Utility Sink, Master Bedroom has 2 Walk-in Closets, Master Bathroom has Large Tiled Shower, Beautiful Tile, Carpet and Laminate Wood Throughout Home, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Plan, Three Sliders to the Screened Patio, Large, Partially Fenced Backyard, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1987/ 1998 Sqft.



Directions:

Take I-4 E to Howland Blvd in Deltona. Take exit 114, Turn right onto Howland Blvd, Turn left onto Catalina Blvd, Turn right onto Lake Helen Osteen Rd, Turn left onto Haulover Blvd, Turn right onto Courtland Blvd, Turn left onto Riverhead Dr, Turn left onto Jewel Ave, Turn right onto S Slater Dr, house is on the right



