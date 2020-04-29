All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA

2831 East Slater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2831 East Slater Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1450.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Bonus Room, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer and Utility Sink, Master Bedroom has 2 Walk-in Closets, Master Bathroom has Large Tiled Shower, Beautiful Tile, Carpet and Laminate Wood Throughout Home, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Plan, Three Sliders to the Screened Patio, Large, Partially Fenced Backyard, Pets Ok, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1987/ 1998 Sqft.

Directions:
Take I-4 E to Howland Blvd in Deltona. Take exit 114, Turn right onto Howland Blvd, Turn left onto Catalina Blvd, Turn right onto Lake Helen Osteen Rd, Turn left onto Haulover Blvd, Turn right onto Courtland Blvd, Turn left onto Riverhead Dr, Turn left onto Jewel Ave, Turn right onto S Slater Dr, house is on the right

(RLNE3223802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA have any available units?
2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA have?
Some of 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA currently offering any rent specials?
2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA is pet friendly.
Does 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA offer parking?
Yes, 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA offers parking.
Does 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA have a pool?
No, 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA does not have a pool.
Does 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA have accessible units?
No, 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA has units with dishwashers.
Does 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 2831 E. Slater Drive VOLUSIA does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College