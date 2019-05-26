2780 Irondale St

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2052ef805b ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. A MUST SEE!! Volume Ceilings in Living area and Master. Character throughout. Wood flooring throughout the living areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Energy efficient central heating/AC Great fixtures and appliances. Attached 2 Car Garage Carpet High Vaulted Ceilings Large Backyard Tile Flooring Wood Flooring