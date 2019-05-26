All apartments in Deltona
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

2780 Irondale St

2780 Irondale Street · No Longer Available
Location

2780 Irondale Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2052ef805b ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. A MUST SEE!! Volume Ceilings in Living area and Master. Character throughout. Wood flooring throughout the living areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Energy efficient central heating/AC Great fixtures and appliances. Attached 2 Car Garage Carpet High Vaulted Ceilings Large Backyard Tile Flooring Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2780 Irondale St have any available units?
2780 Irondale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2780 Irondale St have?
Some of 2780 Irondale St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2780 Irondale St currently offering any rent specials?
2780 Irondale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 Irondale St pet-friendly?
No, 2780 Irondale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2780 Irondale St offer parking?
Yes, 2780 Irondale St offers parking.
Does 2780 Irondale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2780 Irondale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 Irondale St have a pool?
No, 2780 Irondale St does not have a pool.
Does 2780 Irondale St have accessible units?
No, 2780 Irondale St does not have accessible units.
Does 2780 Irondale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2780 Irondale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2780 Irondale St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2780 Irondale St has units with air conditioning.

