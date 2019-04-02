2765 SWEET SPRINGS STREET

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Two Story Home With Gorgeous Wood Grain Ceramic Tile Throughout The Lower Level And Carpeting In Upstairs Bedrooms. His and Her Sinks, Garden Tub And Separate Shower In Master Bath And His And Her Walk-in Closets. Home Features Large Two Car Garage With Additional Second Garage Door For Small Vehicles, Motorcycles or Riding Lawn Mower And Equipment. There Is An Additional Bonus Room That Could Be A Den/Study/Reading Room Or Even Additional Bedroom. Yard Is Fully Fenced With Privacy Fencing.