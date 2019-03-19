2748 North Juliet Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/975124f005 ----

3/2/1 Pool House in Deltona with bonus room! Freshly painted and ready to live in! Rent includes pool services.

Ask for Jon Schaffer Rent $1,475 Deposit $1,475 Application fee $65 each applicant, Pets negotiable.



Call Jon to view. Exclusively managed by All County Sterling Property Management www.allcountysterling.com



Additional Fees Apply:

Application fee $65

Pet Privilege Fee $200/per pre-approved pet

Administration Fee $195

(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)



Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.