Deltona, FL
2748 North Juliet Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2748 North Juliet Dr

2748 North Juliet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2748 North Juliet Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/975124f005 ----
3/2/1 Pool House in Deltona with bonus room! Freshly painted and ready to live in! Rent includes pool services.
Ask for Jon Schaffer Rent $1,475 Deposit $1,475 Application fee $65 each applicant, Pets negotiable.

Call Jon to view. Exclusively managed by All County Sterling Property Management www.allcountysterling.com

Additional Fees Apply:
Application fee $65
Pet Privilege Fee $200/per pre-approved pet
Administration Fee $195
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 North Juliet Dr have any available units?
2748 North Juliet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 2748 North Juliet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2748 North Juliet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 North Juliet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2748 North Juliet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2748 North Juliet Dr offer parking?
No, 2748 North Juliet Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2748 North Juliet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2748 North Juliet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 North Juliet Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2748 North Juliet Dr has a pool.
Does 2748 North Juliet Dr have accessible units?
No, 2748 North Juliet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 North Juliet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2748 North Juliet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2748 North Juliet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2748 North Juliet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

