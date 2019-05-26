All apartments in Deltona
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

2559 Academy Ave.

2559 Academy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2559 Academy Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a081890d6 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This updated 3 bedroom home is conveniently located to nearby schools, shopping, and I-4. There is an open living/dining area and kitchen which features wood cabinets, as well as an island/bar for extra counter space. All bedrooms are a nice size with plenty of closet space. The home also has a washer/dryer hookups, a spacious fenced-in backyard, and a two car garage. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2559 Academy Ave. have any available units?
2559 Academy Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2559 Academy Ave. have?
Some of 2559 Academy Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2559 Academy Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2559 Academy Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2559 Academy Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2559 Academy Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2559 Academy Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2559 Academy Ave. offers parking.
Does 2559 Academy Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2559 Academy Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2559 Academy Ave. have a pool?
No, 2559 Academy Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2559 Academy Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2559 Academy Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2559 Academy Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2559 Academy Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2559 Academy Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2559 Academy Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

