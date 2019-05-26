2559 Academy Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a081890d6 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This updated 3 bedroom home is conveniently located to nearby schools, shopping, and I-4. There is an open living/dining area and kitchen which features wood cabinets, as well as an island/bar for extra counter space. All bedrooms are a nice size with plenty of closet space. The home also has a washer/dryer hookups, a spacious fenced-in backyard, and a two car garage. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.