All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE

2408 Kimberly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2408 Kimberly Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great corner Block Home with a Privacy Fence two Car Garage. Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Cabinets and counter tops. Nice open split floor plan. Laminate floors through out. Both bathrooms have step over shower stalls with extravagant faucet control panel. Roof 1 year old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE have any available units?
2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE have?
Some of 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College