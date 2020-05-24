Great corner Block Home with a Privacy Fence two Car Garage. Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Cabinets and counter tops. Nice open split floor plan. Laminate floors through out. Both bathrooms have step over shower stalls with extravagant faucet control panel. Roof 1 year old.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE have any available units?
2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE have?
Some of 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2408 KIMBERLY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.