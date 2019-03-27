All apartments in Deltona
Deltona, FL
2343 AUSTIN AVENUE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

2343 AUSTIN AVENUE

2343 Austin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2343 Austin Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Location.. Location... Location! Just minutes to major Highways for easy access to Orlando and the Beaches. Walk to bus lines, shopping and restaurants. Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Bonus room. Updated Kitchen. New Windows, New Heater, New Electric Box. Freshly painted inside and out. Paint/primer throughout interior so that you can paint on your own canvas! Bright and Cheery! Inside Laundry room. Property almost completely fenced. Large back and side yards. Lots of room for RV parking, boats, and toys. Agent Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE have any available units?
2343 AUSTIN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE have?
Some of 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2343 AUSTIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2343 AUSTIN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
