2343 AUSTIN AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan refrigerator

Location.. Location... Location! Just minutes to major Highways for easy access to Orlando and the Beaches. Walk to bus lines, shopping and restaurants. Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Bonus room. Updated Kitchen. New Windows, New Heater, New Electric Box. Freshly painted inside and out. Paint/primer throughout interior so that you can paint on your own canvas! Bright and Cheery! Inside Laundry room. Property almost completely fenced. Large back and side yards. Lots of room for RV parking, boats, and toys. Agent Owner.