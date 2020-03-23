2321 ASBURY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out my view! I offer over 2200 sq ft of living, including 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, along with a backyard that overlooks the water. Did you see the cranes or perhaps the ducks? Sit out on my lanai and enjoy a cup of coffee with the water view. From the moment you walk in you will notice my open floor plan with plenty of room for living! The family room is plenty spacious and the vaulted ceilings even add to a larger feel. My kitchen offers a breakfast bar along with a eat in space all the while overlooking the family room. I also offer a more formal space as well with a separate dining and living room. Where is my laundry room you ask? INSIDE! No carrying laundry to the hot garage. I can be yours today! Come check me out now & put in an application!