2321 ASBURY ROAD
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:17 PM

2321 ASBURY ROAD

2321 Asbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Asbury Road, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out my view! I offer over 2200 sq ft of living, including 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, along with a backyard that overlooks the water. Did you see the cranes or perhaps the ducks? Sit out on my lanai and enjoy a cup of coffee with the water view. From the moment you walk in you will notice my open floor plan with plenty of room for living! The family room is plenty spacious and the vaulted ceilings even add to a larger feel. My kitchen offers a breakfast bar along with a eat in space all the while overlooking the family room. I also offer a more formal space as well with a separate dining and living room. Where is my laundry room you ask? INSIDE! No carrying laundry to the hot garage. I can be yours today! Come check me out now & put in an application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 ASBURY ROAD have any available units?
2321 ASBURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2321 ASBURY ROAD have?
Some of 2321 ASBURY ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 ASBURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2321 ASBURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 ASBURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2321 ASBURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2321 ASBURY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2321 ASBURY ROAD offers parking.
Does 2321 ASBURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 ASBURY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 ASBURY ROAD have a pool?
No, 2321 ASBURY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2321 ASBURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2321 ASBURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 ASBURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 ASBURY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 ASBURY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 ASBURY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

