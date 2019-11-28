All apartments in Deltona
2174 E GLORIA DRIVE
2174 E GLORIA DRIVE

2174 East Gloria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2174 East Gloria Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**** Special - Free November rent if lease starts by 11/30/19 **** Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and tile flooring throughout for your comfort, lots of natural lighting for an inviting and beautifully lit household, a master bathroom complete with a garden tub and plenty of space to relax in privacy and comfort, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE have any available units?
2174 E GLORIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE have?
Some of 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2174 E GLORIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2174 E GLORIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

