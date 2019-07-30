All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2147 Shadow Ridge Dr.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

2147 Shadow Ridge Dr.

2147 Shadow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2147 Shadow Ridge Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f00df34084 ---- VR - Available now! Charming 2 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom located in a Golf Course Community. Property offers Tarazzo floors throughout, Large Living/Dining area, Large closets, Back Florida Room has comfort for guests and looks out over a shady back yard. There\'s also an outside patio perfect for grilling. Kitchen is cozy with large pantry. One car garage with W/D hook ups. Located just minutes from I4 highway. This property will not last long! Submit your applications today!! **Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. have any available units?
2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2147 Shadow Ridge Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College