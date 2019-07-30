2147 Shadow Ridge Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f00df34084 ---- VR - Available now! Charming 2 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom located in a Golf Course Community. Property offers Tarazzo floors throughout, Large Living/Dining area, Large closets, Back Florida Room has comfort for guests and looks out over a shady back yard. There\'s also an outside patio perfect for grilling. Kitchen is cozy with large pantry. One car garage with W/D hook ups. Located just minutes from I4 highway. This property will not last long! Submit your applications today!! **Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.