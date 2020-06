Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3/2/2 Deltona - 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage. 1460 square-foot of living area. All tile home. Formal living and dining area and family room/kitchen combo. Very clean new interior, including kitchen and bathrooms. Large porch in back of house.

Rental insurance is required.

No smoking.

No pets

Apply online MidFlaProperties.com No smokers, must have good rental history with no prior evictions.



(RLNE5532217)