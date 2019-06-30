2057 Hillview Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Let the beautiful Manatee welcome you to your new beautiful refreshed home. This home is in a very small well established neighborhood where we the owners take care of their property and is close to stores and the interstate. This home boasts a large fenced in back yard with a large screen enclosed pool and nice covered lanai with its own television for those great Superbowl parties. The side yard of this home will hold your RV, boat, or toys. The main level of this home has been redone with beautiful waterproof vinyl wood look floors, clean fresh cabinets, and quartz counter tops. It also boasts great lighting. The appliances are fairly new. This home has indoor laundry area. This home will not last long. Put it on your list to see today

Let the beautiful Manatee welcome you to your new beautiful refreshed home. This home is in a very small well established neighborhood where we the owners take care of their property and is close to stores and the interstate. This home boasts a large fenced in back yard with a large screen enclosed pool and nice covered lanai with its own television for those great Superbowl parties. The side yard of this home will hold your RV, boat, or toys. The main level of this home has been redone with beautiful waterproof vinyl wood look floors, clean fresh cabinets, and quartz counter tops. It also boasts great lighting. The appliances are fairly new. This home has indoor laundry area. This home will not last long. Put it on your list to see today