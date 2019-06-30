2057 Hillview Circle

Amenities
Let the beautiful Manatee welcome you to your new beautiful refreshed home. This home is in a very small well established neighborhood where we the owners take care of their property and is close to stores and the interstate. This home boasts a large fenced in back yard with a large screen enclosed pool and nice covered lanai with its own television for those great Superbowl parties. The side yard of this home will hold your RV, boat, or toys. The main level of this home has been redone with beautiful waterproof vinyl wood look floors, clean fresh cabinets, and quartz counter tops. It also boasts great lighting. The appliances are fairly new. This home has indoor laundry area. This home will not last long. Put it on your list to see today
Let the beautiful Manatee welcome you to your new beautiful refreshed home. This home is in a very small well established neighborhood where we the owners take care of their property and is close to stores and the interstate. This home boasts a large fenced in back yard with a large screen enclosed pool and nice covered lanai with its own television for those great Superbowl parties. The side yard of this home will hold your RV, boat, or toys. The main level of this home has been redone with beautiful waterproof vinyl wood look floors, clean fresh cabinets, and quartz counter tops. It also boasts great lighting. The appliances are fairly new. This home has indoor laundry area. This home will not last long. Put it on your list to see today