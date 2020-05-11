2011 ALDORO TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Deltona Lakes Pool Home! The floor plan features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, living room and dining room combo, large kitchen with window overlooking your air conditioned Florida room, a man cave or work shed or she shed next to your pool! The pool is solar heated with solar blanket along with new pool pump. The garage has a separate AC HVAC if you want to enclose the space. This home has been completely remodeled with new flooring, paint, baths, and the addition of a third bedroom. New stainless steel appliances are included in the house and not shown in photos currently. Conveniently located to shopping, hospitals, major roadways and an abundance of restaurants! Just minutes to Daytona beach and New Smyrna Beach! This property may be under audio/visual surveillance.