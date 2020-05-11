All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2011 ALDORO TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2011 ALDORO TERRACE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:18 AM

2011 ALDORO TERRACE

2011 Aldoro Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2011 Aldoro Terrace, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Deltona Lakes Pool Home! The floor plan features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, living room and dining room combo, large kitchen with window overlooking your air conditioned Florida room, a man cave or work shed or she shed next to your pool! The pool is solar heated with solar blanket along with new pool pump. The garage has a separate AC HVAC if you want to enclose the space. This home has been completely remodeled with new flooring, paint, baths, and the addition of a third bedroom. New stainless steel appliances are included in the house and not shown in photos currently. Conveniently located to shopping, hospitals, major roadways and an abundance of restaurants! Just minutes to Daytona beach and New Smyrna Beach! This property may be under audio/visual surveillance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 ALDORO TERRACE have any available units?
2011 ALDORO TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2011 ALDORO TERRACE have?
Some of 2011 ALDORO TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 ALDORO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2011 ALDORO TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 ALDORO TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2011 ALDORO TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2011 ALDORO TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2011 ALDORO TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2011 ALDORO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 ALDORO TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 ALDORO TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2011 ALDORO TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2011 ALDORO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2011 ALDORO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 ALDORO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 ALDORO TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 ALDORO TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2011 ALDORO TERRACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College