All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1936 MONTEREY DRIVE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

1936 MONTEREY DRIVE

1936 Monterey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1936 Monterey Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 DELTONA - This beautiful home is centrally located for an easy commute and features vaulted ceilings, huge kitchen, open floor plan, double sinks and separate tub and shower, 2 car garage, beautifully landscaped lot, and much more. Email manager today for an appointment to view this home. vicki@4rentmg.com

APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT AND THERE IS ONE TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE OF $100 DUE PRIOR TO MOVE IN. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS TYPICALLY EQUAL TO ONE MONTHS RENT BUT IS SUBJECT TO CREDIT APPROVAL AND REQUIRED DEPOSIT MAY BE HIGHER BASED ON HISTORY. ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE HOWEVER NOT GUARANTEED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
LICENSED FLORIDA REAL ESTATE BROKER: JOHN WILKERSON

(RLNE4004611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE have any available units?
1936 MONTEREY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1936 MONTEREY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 MONTEREY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College