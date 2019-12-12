192 Glencove Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Here it is. This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom all tile flooring home has an ideal floor plan. All new appliances are being purchase as you read. Eat in Kitchen comes with new appliances, pantry and lots of natural light. Spacious open concept living room (with French doors) and formal dining area. Master Room has great space, double wardrobe closets, ceiling fan and window blind. Master bathroom has plenty of counter-space including lining closet and shower with window. Other 3 bedrooms also offer tile flooring and spacious room. Garage converted to one of the bedrooms with private entry; Has washer/dryer hook-up and storage space. Exterior offers big yard and a storage shed. Home is located in peaceful and quiet neighborhood... Come view ASAP. This home will not last. Move in before the Holidays! and enjoy the holidays with your family in your Home!