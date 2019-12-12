All apartments in Deltona
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:04 PM

192 Glencove Drive

192 Glencove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

192 Glencove Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here it is. This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom all tile flooring home has an ideal floor plan. Eat in Kitchen comes with new appliances, pantry and lots of natural light. Spacious open concept living room (with French doors) and formal dining area. Master Room has great space, double wardrobe closets, ceiling fan and window blind. Master bathroom has plenty of counter-space including lining closet and shower with window. Other 3 bedrooms also offer tile flooring and spacious room. Garage converted to one of the bedrooms with private entry; Has washer/dryer hook-up and storage space. Exterior offers big yard and a storage shed. Home is located in peaceful and quiet neighborhood... Come view ASAP. This home will not last. Move in before the Holidays! and enjoy the holidays with your family in your Home!
Here it is. This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom all tile flooring home has an ideal floor plan. All new appliances are being purchase as you read. Eat in Kitchen comes with new appliances, pantry and lots of natural light. Spacious open concept living room (with French doors) and formal dining area. Master Room has great space, double wardrobe closets, ceiling fan and window blind. Master bathroom has plenty of counter-space including lining closet and shower with window. Other 3 bedrooms also offer tile flooring and spacious room. Garage converted to one of the bedrooms with private entry; Has washer/dryer hook-up and storage space. Exterior offers big yard and a storage shed. Home is located in peaceful and quiet neighborhood... Come view ASAP. This home will not last. Move in before the Holidays! and enjoy the holidays with your family in your Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Glencove Drive have any available units?
192 Glencove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 192 Glencove Drive have?
Some of 192 Glencove Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Glencove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
192 Glencove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Glencove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 192 Glencove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 192 Glencove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 192 Glencove Drive offers parking.
Does 192 Glencove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Glencove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Glencove Drive have a pool?
No, 192 Glencove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 192 Glencove Drive have accessible units?
No, 192 Glencove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Glencove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 Glencove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Glencove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 192 Glencove Drive has units with air conditioning.

