Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1884 Courtland Blvd

1884 Courtland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1884 Courtland Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage - Property Id: 216917

PRICE REDUCED FOR A QUICK MOVE IN!!! Complete interior renovation. Cozy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage (with opener), located on a beautifully landscaped over-sized lot. Interior features a split floor plan with new interior paint, brand NEW carpet in the bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, tile in living areas, and new ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Applications can be submitted online, please contact before applying. **Renters Insurance Required and show Proof Prior to move-In Date. Don't wait, this beauty won't last! Call today to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216917
Property Id 216917

(RLNE5519142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1884 Courtland Blvd have any available units?
1884 Courtland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1884 Courtland Blvd have?
Some of 1884 Courtland Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1884 Courtland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1884 Courtland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1884 Courtland Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1884 Courtland Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1884 Courtland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1884 Courtland Blvd offers parking.
Does 1884 Courtland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1884 Courtland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1884 Courtland Blvd have a pool?
No, 1884 Courtland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1884 Courtland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1884 Courtland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1884 Courtland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1884 Courtland Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1884 Courtland Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1884 Courtland Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
