1741 West Acadian Drive

Newer construction home built 2017. Modern 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. $1518 sq ft. Granite countertops, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings. Includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366



ONLY SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7 AM TO 7:30 PM .CONTACT:



(407) 602-1029 Property: #1582059

for instructions.



For application questions text/call/email: Kendrick Laboy (407) 373-4366 / kendrick@nationalrealestate.com



Qualification Requirements:



-Minimum credit score 580, if not met it could be a double deposit



-Minimum monthly income requirement after taxes $4,650.00



-NO EVICTIONS, NO UTILITY BILLS IN COLLECTIONS, NO LANDLORD DEBT IN COLLECTIONS



-We also look at background



-Application approval could take anywhere from 20 mins to 24 hours



-Deposit is due within 48 hours of approval.



Kendrick Laboy



National Real Estate



210 N Bumby Ave Suite B



Orlando FL 32803

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.