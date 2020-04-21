All apartments in Deltona
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:06 PM

1741 West Acadian Drive

1741 West Acadian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1741 West Acadian Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newer construction home built 2017. Modern 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. $1518 sq ft. Granite countertops, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings. Includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366

ONLY SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7 AM TO 7:30 PM .CONTACT:

(407) 602-1029 Property: #1582059
for instructions.

For application questions text/call/email: Kendrick Laboy (407) 373-4366 / kendrick@nationalrealestate.com

Qualification Requirements:

-Minimum credit score 580, if not met it could be a double deposit

-Minimum monthly income requirement after taxes $4,650.00

-NO EVICTIONS, NO UTILITY BILLS IN COLLECTIONS, NO LANDLORD DEBT IN COLLECTIONS

-We also look at background

-Application approval could take anywhere from 20 mins to 24 hours

-Deposit is due within 48 hours of approval.

Kendrick Laboy

National Real Estate

210 N Bumby Ave Suite B

Orlando FL 32803
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 West Acadian Drive have any available units?
1741 West Acadian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1741 West Acadian Drive have?
Some of 1741 West Acadian Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 West Acadian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1741 West Acadian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 West Acadian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 West Acadian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1741 West Acadian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1741 West Acadian Drive offers parking.
Does 1741 West Acadian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 West Acadian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 West Acadian Drive have a pool?
No, 1741 West Acadian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1741 West Acadian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1741 West Acadian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 West Acadian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 West Acadian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 West Acadian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 West Acadian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

