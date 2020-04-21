1741 West Acadian Drive

Amenities
Newer construction home built 2017. Modern 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. $1518 sq ft. Granite countertops, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings. Includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366
ONLY SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7 AM TO 7:30 PM .CONTACT:
(407) 602-1029 Property: #1582059
for instructions.
For application questions text/call/email: Kendrick Laboy (407) 373-4366 / kendrick@nationalrealestate.com
Qualification Requirements:
-Minimum credit score 580, if not met it could be a double deposit
-Minimum monthly income requirement after taxes $4,650.00
-NO EVICTIONS, NO UTILITY BILLS IN COLLECTIONS, NO LANDLORD DEBT IN COLLECTIONS
-We also look at background
-Application approval could take anywhere from 20 mins to 24 hours
-Deposit is due within 48 hours of approval.
Kendrick Laboy
National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.