All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 172 KETTERING ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
172 KETTERING ROAD
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

172 KETTERING ROAD

172 Kettering Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

172 Kettering Road, Deltona, FL 32725

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*** Special - $1000 off first month's rent with move-in by 4/13/20 *** Impressive and freshly renovated, this pet-friendly home has plenty of living space for you and your family! With this split floor plan home, designer details throughout make it one you will want to call your own! Spacious kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry and equally stunning, all-black appliance package are ideal for any situation. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The vinyl plank flooring found in this home is durable, waterproof, and low-maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 KETTERING ROAD have any available units?
172 KETTERING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 172 KETTERING ROAD have?
Some of 172 KETTERING ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 KETTERING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
172 KETTERING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 KETTERING ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 KETTERING ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 172 KETTERING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 172 KETTERING ROAD offers parking.
Does 172 KETTERING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 KETTERING ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 KETTERING ROAD have a pool?
No, 172 KETTERING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 172 KETTERING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 172 KETTERING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 172 KETTERING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 KETTERING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 KETTERING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 KETTERING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College