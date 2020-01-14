Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1626 Hastings dr Available 01/06/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With Large Shed and Carport Open House Fri Jan 17th 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Available January 6th.

TENANTS STILL LIVING ON PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB!!!



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House Friday Jan 17th 2:30-3:30PM.



This 2 bedroom 1 bath solid block home featuring central air and plenty of parking in the driveway or under the car port. Ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout the home. Comes with fridge and stove and washer/dryer hook ups. Large screened in back porch and shed in the back yard with the yard being partially fenced in. Both high and elementary schools are close. 10 min drive to I4 and shopping. In demand and in a great location, centrally located in-between Daytona and Orlando.



The cost to move in is $950 first month and $950 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non- refundable pet deposit.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



(RLNE4584232)