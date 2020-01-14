All apartments in Deltona
1626 Hastings dr

1626 Hastings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Hastings Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1626 Hastings dr Available 01/06/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With Large Shed and Carport Open House Fri Jan 17th 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Available January 6th.
TENANTS STILL LIVING ON PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB!!!

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House Friday Jan 17th 2:30-3:30PM.

This 2 bedroom 1 bath solid block home featuring central air and plenty of parking in the driveway or under the car port. Ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout the home. Comes with fridge and stove and washer/dryer hook ups. Large screened in back porch and shed in the back yard with the yard being partially fenced in. Both high and elementary schools are close. 10 min drive to I4 and shopping. In demand and in a great location, centrally located in-between Daytona and Orlando.

The cost to move in is $950 first month and $950 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non- refundable pet deposit.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE4584232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Hastings dr have any available units?
1626 Hastings dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1626 Hastings dr have?
Some of 1626 Hastings dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Hastings dr currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Hastings dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Hastings dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Hastings dr is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Hastings dr offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Hastings dr does offer parking.
Does 1626 Hastings dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Hastings dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Hastings dr have a pool?
No, 1626 Hastings dr does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Hastings dr have accessible units?
No, 1626 Hastings dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Hastings dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Hastings dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Hastings dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1626 Hastings dr has units with air conditioning.
