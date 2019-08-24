154 Fort Smith Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Large Single Family Home - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom large single family home. Located on a large corner lot on the corner of Fort Smith Blvd and Staffordshire Ave. Fenced-in backyard, completely updated. All new carpet, tile, appliances, AC, paint, etc. Close to shopping.



$1,595 per month/$1,595 Security Deposit (min $4500.00 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). NO PETS ALLOWED! $50 application fee per adult. Includes Credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty, LLC @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



