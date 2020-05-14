All apartments in Deltona
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1429 Corinthian Ave

1429 Corinthian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Corinthian Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cut 2 Bed 1 Bath Home OPEN HOUSE FRI MAY 15TH 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

Come check out our Open House on Friday MAY 15th 2:30-3:30pm

Cute and cozy house, freshly painted and rent ready, house comes with fridge and stove and 2 ac units for cooling. Huge yard , screened in porch and lots of parking. Has washer dryer hook ups.

The cost to move in is $899 first month and $899 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

Call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

(RLNE3203741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Corinthian Ave have any available units?
1429 Corinthian Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1429 Corinthian Ave have?
Some of 1429 Corinthian Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Corinthian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Corinthian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Corinthian Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 Corinthian Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1429 Corinthian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Corinthian Ave offers parking.
Does 1429 Corinthian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Corinthian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Corinthian Ave have a pool?
No, 1429 Corinthian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Corinthian Ave have accessible units?
No, 1429 Corinthian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Corinthian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Corinthian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Corinthian Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1429 Corinthian Ave has units with air conditioning.

