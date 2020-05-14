1429 Corinthian Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cut 2 Bed 1 Bath Home OPEN HOUSE FRI MAY 15TH 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.



Come check out our Open House on Friday MAY 15th 2:30-3:30pm



Cute and cozy house, freshly painted and rent ready, house comes with fridge and stove and 2 ac units for cooling. Huge yard , screened in porch and lots of parking. Has washer dryer hook ups.



The cost to move in is $899 first month and $899 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



Call (386) 361-2010 for more information.



(RLNE3203741)