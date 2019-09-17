1278 Maximillian St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move-in ready today! This spacious split plan home has a large great room with additional flex space bonus room, eat in breakfast nook along with a dedicated dining room. The kitchen offers granite counters, pass through window and upgraded cabinets. There is a dedicated laundry room inside for your washer and dryer and tons of storage shelving in the large 2 car garage. With ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings and crown moulding throughout, and fenced in yard this home is everything you have been looking for. Very conveniently located to I-4, shopping, dining and more. Schedule your appointment today!