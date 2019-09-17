All apartments in Deltona
1278 Maximillian St
1278 Maximillian St

1278 Maximillian Street · No Longer Available
Location

1278 Maximillian Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Move-in ready today! This spacious split plan home has a large great room with additional flex space bonus room, eat in breakfast nook along with a dedicated dining room. The kitchen offers granite counters, pass through window and upgraded cabinets. There is a dedicated laundry room inside for your washer and dryer and tons of storage shelving in the large 2 car garage. With ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings and crown moulding throughout, and fenced in yard this home is everything you have been looking for. Very conveniently located to I-4, shopping, dining and more. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 Maximillian St have any available units?
1278 Maximillian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1278 Maximillian St have?
Some of 1278 Maximillian St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 Maximillian St currently offering any rent specials?
1278 Maximillian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 Maximillian St pet-friendly?
No, 1278 Maximillian St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1278 Maximillian St offer parking?
Yes, 1278 Maximillian St offers parking.
Does 1278 Maximillian St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1278 Maximillian St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 Maximillian St have a pool?
No, 1278 Maximillian St does not have a pool.
Does 1278 Maximillian St have accessible units?
No, 1278 Maximillian St does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 Maximillian St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1278 Maximillian St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1278 Maximillian St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1278 Maximillian St has units with air conditioning.
