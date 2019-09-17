All apartments in Deltona
Last updated September 17 2019

1237 Polk Avenue

1237 Polk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1237 Polk Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62463ac099 ---- 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a very large corner lot! Nice floor plan with living room, dining room and additional family room! Nice back-yard with an oversized open patio area. Two-car garage, shed and more!! Full size laundry room! All tile! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 1237 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Polk Avenue have any available units?
1237 Polk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1237 Polk Avenue have?
Some of 1237 Polk Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Polk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Polk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Polk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 Polk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1237 Polk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Polk Avenue offers parking.
Does 1237 Polk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Polk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Polk Avenue have a pool?
No, 1237 Polk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Polk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1237 Polk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Polk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Polk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Polk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1237 Polk Avenue has units with air conditioning.

