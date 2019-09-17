1237 Polk Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62463ac099 ---- 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a very large corner lot! Nice floor plan with living room, dining room and additional family room! Nice back-yard with an oversized open patio area. Two-car garage, shed and more!! Full size laundry room! All tile! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 1237 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE