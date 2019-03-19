All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1174 Hampshire Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1174 Hampshire Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1174 Hampshire Avenue

1174 Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1174 Hampshire Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 For Rent in Deltona for $950/mo - **VIEWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON**

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

First month's rent, last month's rent, and Security Deposit are required upon lease signing.

Pet are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $25 per pet per month fee.

If you submit an application one of our leasing agents will contact you with further details.

YEAR BUILT: 1967
BACK PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric in Utility Room
FLOOR COVERING: Tile/ Carpet in Master bedroom
FENCED YARD: Yes, Back Yard

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS-
-ELEMENTARY: Spirit
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: Ceiling Fans, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed, Ceiling Fan in Master Bedroom

(RLNE4519807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1174 Hampshire Avenue have any available units?
1174 Hampshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1174 Hampshire Avenue have?
Some of 1174 Hampshire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1174 Hampshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1174 Hampshire Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 Hampshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1174 Hampshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1174 Hampshire Avenue offer parking?
No, 1174 Hampshire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1174 Hampshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1174 Hampshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 Hampshire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1174 Hampshire Avenue has a pool.
Does 1174 Hampshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1174 Hampshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 Hampshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1174 Hampshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1174 Hampshire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1174 Hampshire Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College