1174 Hampshire Avenue

Amenities
3/1 For Rent in Deltona for $950/mo - **VIEWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON**
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
First month's rent, last month's rent, and Security Deposit are required upon lease signing.
Pet are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $25 per pet per month fee.
If you submit an application one of our leasing agents will contact you with further details.
YEAR BUILT: 1967
BACK PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric in Utility Room
FLOOR COVERING: Tile/ Carpet in Master bedroom
FENCED YARD: Yes, Back Yard
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS-
-ELEMENTARY: Spirit
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: Ceiling Fans, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed, Ceiling Fan in Master Bedroom
(RLNE4519807)