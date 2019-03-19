1174 Hampshire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1 For Rent in Deltona for $950/mo - **VIEWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON**



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



First month's rent, last month's rent, and Security Deposit are required upon lease signing.



Pet are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $25 per pet per month fee.



If you submit an application one of our leasing agents will contact you with further details.



YEAR BUILT: 1967

BACK PORCH: Yes

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: Yes

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric in Utility Room

FLOOR COVERING: Tile/ Carpet in Master bedroom

FENCED YARD: Yes, Back Yard



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water

CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer

SCHOOLS-

-ELEMENTARY: Spirit

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES: Ceiling Fans, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed, Ceiling Fan in Master Bedroom



(RLNE4519807)