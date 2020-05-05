111 HUMMINGBIRD STREET

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a quadplex, Unit #A, (End Unit) All tile throughout the home, inside laundry, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Screened patio off the back bedroom, Fenced yard, Less than a mile to I4 for easy commute. . Check out the pictures and call to see this home before it is gone. This is one of the few homes / quadplex under $1000 per month. Lawn Service include in the rent. Washer and Dryer are inside the unit and included, 2 parking spaces per unit. NO PETS allowed