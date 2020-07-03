1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Deltona Lakes. Quiet neighborhood. This home is on the Greenbelt, View of the Theresa Lake. Large kitchen with a built in oven, stainless steel appliances, huge kitchen counter top, huge master bedroom with a walk in closet, ceramic tile throughout, screened in lanai and patio area. Storage shed included. Large, spacious yard with fruit trees. Professional Landscaping and fertilization included. Other custom options available. Cats only with pet deposit. Small dogs considered. Washer and dryer included.