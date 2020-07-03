All apartments in Deltona
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD

1109 Prescott Boulevard · (407) 898-4800
Location

1109 Prescott Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Deltona Lakes. Quiet neighborhood. This home is on the Greenbelt, View of the Theresa Lake. Large kitchen with a built in oven, stainless steel appliances, huge kitchen counter top, huge master bedroom with a walk in closet, ceramic tile throughout, screened in lanai and patio area. Storage shed included. Large, spacious yard with fruit trees. Professional Landscaping and fertilization included. Other custom options available. Cats only with pet deposit. Small dogs considered. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD have any available units?
1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
