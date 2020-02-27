110 Cypress Woods Ct #8B

Amenities

2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO (Second Floor Unit) - Welcome Home!!! Get comfortable and cozy as you move into this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo on the first floor. Just pack your bags, bring your clothes and a toothbrush and you are all equipped to move right in. This condo is located conveniently on the first floor with a beautiful view of the pool. Washer & Dryer included in unit. There are not too many units in this community so this is a real treat. HURRY and contact us as this may not last. Brand New washer and Dryer in unit! Fresh paint and new carpet throughout.



This community is perfectly situated, with easy access to the community pool, tennis courts, biking trails, walking/jogging trails, and much more.You are literally up the street and around the corner from Thornby Park and Green Springs Park. With a shopping center right up the road you have everything you need to be comfortable.



* Please note, no pets are allowed. There is also a mandatory separate HOA application required*



