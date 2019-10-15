All apartments in Deltona
Last updated October 15 2019 at 10:25 PM

1096 Prescott Blvd

1096 Prescott Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1096 Prescott Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Spacious 3/2 water-front home is located in Deltona! Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and it also comes with a washer/dryer! The kitchen also features beautiful granite countertops and an island with a breakfast bar. All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Home also comes with a large enclosed patio and a two-car garage! Less than 10 minutes from I-4 and close to local shopping. Only 30 minutes from New Smyrna Beach!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1096 Prescott Blvd have any available units?
1096 Prescott Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1096 Prescott Blvd have?
Some of 1096 Prescott Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1096 Prescott Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1096 Prescott Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1096 Prescott Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1096 Prescott Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1096 Prescott Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1096 Prescott Blvd offers parking.
Does 1096 Prescott Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1096 Prescott Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1096 Prescott Blvd have a pool?
No, 1096 Prescott Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1096 Prescott Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1096 Prescott Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1096 Prescott Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1096 Prescott Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1096 Prescott Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1096 Prescott Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
