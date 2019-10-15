1096 Prescott Blvd

Amenities
This Spacious 3/2 water-front home is located in Deltona! Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and it also comes with a washer/dryer! The kitchen also features beautiful granite countertops and an island with a breakfast bar. All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Home also comes with a large enclosed patio and a two-car garage! Less than 10 minutes from I-4 and close to local shopping. Only 30 minutes from New Smyrna Beach!
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.
Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management
We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.