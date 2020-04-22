1056 STILLWATER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful light-filled Deltona home available to rent. Conveniently located just 30 miles from Orlando and 30 miles to Daytona Beach. Located in a great neighborhood with spacious open floor plan featuring 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen with granite counters, plenty of counter and cabinet space, renovated modern bathrooms, laminate flooring in master bedroom and tile throughout the remainder of house, 2 car garage and an expansive fenced in yard with large patio space. Washer, Dryer hookup. Located very close to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from I-4 for easy access to wherever you need to go. Small pets are permitted.