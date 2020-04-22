All apartments in Deltona
Deltona, FL
1056 STILLWATER AVENUE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

1056 STILLWATER AVENUE

1056 Stillwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1056 Stillwater Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful light-filled Deltona home available to rent. Conveniently located just 30 miles from Orlando and 30 miles to Daytona Beach. Located in a great neighborhood with spacious open floor plan featuring 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen with granite counters, plenty of counter and cabinet space, renovated modern bathrooms, laminate flooring in master bedroom and tile throughout the remainder of house, 2 car garage and an expansive fenced in yard with large patio space. Washer, Dryer hookup. Located very close to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from I-4 for easy access to wherever you need to go. Small pets are permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE have any available units?
1056 STILLWATER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE have?
Some of 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1056 STILLWATER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 STILLWATER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

