All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1043 Aaron Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1043 Aaron Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1043 Aaron Dr

1043 Aaron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1043 Aaron Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed/ 2 bath home ready to move in by the beginning of December. Call or text for a showing. 407-373-4366

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,450).

WE ACCEPT PETS WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND $25 PER MONTH PER PET.MAXIMUM OF 2 PETS. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS PERMITTED.

**** WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS. ****

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Aaron Dr have any available units?
1043 Aaron Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1043 Aaron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Aaron Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Aaron Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 Aaron Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1043 Aaron Dr offer parking?
No, 1043 Aaron Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1043 Aaron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Aaron Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Aaron Dr have a pool?
No, 1043 Aaron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Aaron Dr have accessible units?
No, 1043 Aaron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Aaron Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 Aaron Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Aaron Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1043 Aaron Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College