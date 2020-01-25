All apartments in Deltona
1014 WHITEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

1014 WHITEWOOD DRIVE

1014 Whitewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Whitewood Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
carpet
Adorable 3/2 home in Deltona where you can relax by the pool. Large screened in porch and wonderful fenced in yard. Ceramic floors in living area and carpet in bedrooms, washer dryer hook up, 1 car garage. Your new rental home awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

