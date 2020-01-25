1014 WHITEWOOD DRIVE

Adorable 3/2 home in Deltona where you can relax by the pool. Large screened in porch and wonderful fenced in yard. Ceramic floors in living area and carpet in bedrooms, washer dryer hook up, 1 car garage. Your new rental home awaits you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
