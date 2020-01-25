1014 WHITEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Adorable 3/2 home in Deltona where you can relax by the pool. Large screened in porch and wonderful fenced in yard. Ceramic floors in living area and carpet in bedrooms, washer dryer hook up, 1 car garage. Your new rental home awaits you.