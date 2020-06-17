All apartments in DeLand
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:28 PM

408 West Howry Avenue

408 West Howry Avenue · (407) 490-1182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

408 West Howry Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1318818

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Must see apartment located in the heart of Deland. Onsite laundry is available for your convenience! Conveniently located only blocks from Downtown Deland and only miles from Stetson University. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Dishwasher,Microwave,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 West Howry Avenue have any available units?
408 West Howry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeLand, FL.
What amenities does 408 West Howry Avenue have?
Some of 408 West Howry Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 West Howry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 West Howry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 West Howry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 West Howry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 408 West Howry Avenue offer parking?
No, 408 West Howry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 408 West Howry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 West Howry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 West Howry Avenue have a pool?
No, 408 West Howry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 408 West Howry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 408 West Howry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 408 West Howry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 West Howry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 West Howry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 West Howry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
