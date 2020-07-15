All apartments in DeLand
Find more places like
200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeLand, FL
/
200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD

200 1/2 Old Daytona Rd · (386) 748-0173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
DeLand
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 1/2 Old Daytona Rd, DeLand, FL 32724

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
DELAND: Very Cute, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Back downstairs apartment, painted yellow with green trim. FULL kitchen has eat-in space with granite counter-tops, New soft close wood cabinets, Plus stainless steal appliances. Also a Full Family Room and Huge Yard! bedroom is spacious enough for a King size bed, all new tile throughout and also a shared downstairs covered patio! Great location, east of York's Automotive and right between Publix and Walmart. Water and Sewer are Included! All you pay for is power which runs about $60 per month. NO PETS! NO SMOKING! Move Cost is First Month and Double Security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD have any available units?
200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD have?
Some of 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeLand.
Does 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD offer parking?
No, 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD have a pool?
No, 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle
DeLand, FL 32724

Similar Pages

DeLand 2 BedroomsDeLand 3 BedroomsDeLand Apartments with ParkingDeLand Apartments with PoolsDeLand Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central FloridaDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College