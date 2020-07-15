200 1/2 OLD DAYTONA ROAD.

Amenities

DELAND: Very Cute, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Back downstairs apartment, painted yellow with green trim. FULL kitchen has eat-in space with granite counter-tops, New soft close wood cabinets, Plus stainless steal appliances. Also a Full Family Room and Huge Yard! bedroom is spacious enough for a King size bed, all new tile throughout and also a shared downstairs covered patio! Great location, east of York's Automotive and right between Publix and Walmart. Water and Sewer are Included! All you pay for is power which runs about $60 per month. NO PETS! NO SMOKING! Move Cost is First Month and Double Security.