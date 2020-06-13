Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

108 Apartments for rent in DeBary, FL with balcony

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
688 Whitemarsh Ave
688 Whitemarsh Avenue, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious 4 bedroom Deltona - Property Id: 206501 Beautiful property at a great location in Deltona.
Results within 5 miles of DeBary
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
28 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
$
Savannah Park
13 Units Available
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,116
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
299 Brightview Drive
299 Brightview Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1960 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT in Lake Mary! Convenient location - easy access to 417! Come see it today! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Court Unit 10D
190 Hickory Woods Ct, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
897 sqft
Two bedroom 2nd floor condo - Two bed, two bath second floor unit in the well-kept community of Edgewater Condominiums. This unit features an enclosed patio with no rear neighbors. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining combo.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE
2474 Sanford Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
Sanford - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms - $1,295.00 - 3/1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE
1151 Peralta Court, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1687 sqft
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE Available 08/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Preserve at Lake Monroe
1 Unit Available
117 Wilson Bay Ct
117 Wilson Bay Ct, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1552 sqft
FABULOUS 3/2 HOME IN THE PRESERVE AT LAKE MONROE/SALT WATER POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED!! - Come home to this beautiful 3/2 home that features luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and updated washer/dryer in the

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadarrow Place
115 Broadarrow Place, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
115 Broadarrow Place Available 06/15/20 Lovely 3BD/2BA Sanford Home with Fenced Backyard! - You'll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,158 sq ft, single family home for rent in Sanford! This open floor plan with it's vaulted ceilings flows

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1095 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse in Chase Grove Townhomes HALF OFF 1st FULL MONTH'S RENT! - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Gated Townhome Community in Lake Mary! Come see this 2 story townhome with open floor plan...

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
870 Farrington Drive
870 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! DELTONA LAKES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! Welcome home to Deltona Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area highlights

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 S Pine Ridge Circle B2
1222 South Pine Ridge Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
*** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY **2/2 Condo off Airport Blvd/Sanford- water included** - *** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY *** Lovely 2nd floor unit located in the Pine Ridge Condominium community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Springhurst Circle
110 Springhurst Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2207 sqft
110 Springhurst Circle Available 08/01/20 - POOL HOME FOR RENT: Lake Mary Pool Home with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage & with an additional Den/Office at just over 2,200 sq ft of living space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1141 Washburn Court
1141 Washburn Court, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1555 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in DeBary, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for DeBary renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

