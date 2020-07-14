388 HINSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful rental in the heart of the Debary Golf and Country Club. This custom built unfurnished home by Waterford affords you lots of privacy. The $1,795 rent per month includes landscape, lawn care and pest control so you'll have no worries about grounds maintenance. This special home which has neutral paint, flooring as well as window treatments has been lovingly maintained! You will immediately feel at home when entering into the foyer of this gorgeous home and looking into your Great Room and directly through to your huge lanai and yard. The formal dining area is to the left of the foyer with the "flex room" to the right which can accommodate the piano or be used as a home office or relaxing spot to sit and read. Enjoy your meals on the lanai or entertain family and friends in complete privacy. The kitchen is open to the Family room with a breakfast bar as well as breakfast area enhanced with bay window. Of course, this is the split bedroom plan with 3rd bdrm currently used as office. The master bedroom has large walk in closet and bath with both Jacuzzi bath and a shower. The laundry room leads out to the garage which has storage shelves for all your items. Join Debary Golf and Country Club for use of pool, tennis, exercise room, golf. The Golf and Country Club use does not come with the rental you must join on your own. Owner will allow 1 small dog under 35 lbs. or 1 cat with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.