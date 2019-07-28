617 QUAIL LAKE DRIVE

Amenities
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a stylish covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn that wraps around the entire home, leading to the backyard where you will find a beautiful view of a nearby pond and a screened-in sunroom for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with recessed lighting, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and all-white cabinetry and updated appliances.