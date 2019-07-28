617 QUAIL LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a stylish covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn that wraps around the entire home, leading to the backyard where you will find a beautiful view of a nearby pond and a screened-in sunroom for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with recessed lighting, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and all-white cabinetry and updated appliances.