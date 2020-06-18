563 Newhall Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Beautiful 3BD/3BA Home in Debary with Courtyard! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,195 square foot home located in the heart of Debary. Upon entry through the front door, you'll be greeted by a spacious, screened in courtyard area. The courtyard area has a large automatic sunshade so it's the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Through the courtyard area and the main door of the home, you'll enter the main living space and you'll see the beautiful wood flooring. The main living space includes a formal dining room, two spacious living room areas, and a large kitchen which is perfect for entertaining. One of the living room areas has full view the courtyard. The kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar area, and has upgraded stainless steel appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher and a high end gas-stove and range. One of the living rooms features built-in cabinetry which has accent lighting. Off to the side of the living room is the mater bedroom, which features a large walk-in closet. The master bath has duel sinks, a garden tub, and a tiled step-in shower. The guest bedroom is located down the hall and has quick access to the guest bath. The third guest bedroom and bath has a separate entrance through the courtyard area of the home. The home also has solar paneling, so you'll save some money on your monthly electricity bills! Rounding out this lovely home is the included high end washer and dryer, upgraded lighting fixtures, 2-car garage, as well as the beautiful landscaping, which is serviced by the HOA. This property is in the gated community of Debary Plantation and it has quick access to 1792 and I4.



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



