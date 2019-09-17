504 Quail View Ct

Amenities

Immediately Available 3 bed/2 bath executive, waterfront, pet-friendly home in sought after Debary Plantation. Luxurious features throughout this split, open floor plan home full of natural light offering endless water views, double sided fireplace, volume ceilings, stylish light treatments, luxury laminate and tile flooring, in addition to excellent bedroom sizes. Formal dining and flex space perfect for use as a formal sitting or office. The kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast nook along with excellent lighting features. French doors lead to the screened porch to enjoy the lake front view while relaxing. Master bedroom includes bay windows ideal for a sitting area to unwind, access to patio and huge walk in closet. En-suite bath includes a garden tub, dual vanity and separate water closet. Dedicated laundry room includes additional storage, washer/dryer and storage space. Enjoy the convenience of the community pool right next door, its like having a pool with out the added expense! Lawncare and pest control included. Call to schedule your showing today!