DeBary, FL
504 Quail View Ct
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

504 Quail View Ct

504 Quail View Court · No Longer Available
Location

504 Quail View Court, DeBary, FL 32713
Debary Plantation

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immediately Available 3 bed/2 bath executive, waterfront, pet-friendly home in sought after Debary Plantation. Luxurious features throughout this split, open floor plan home full of natural light offering endless water views, double sided fireplace, volume ceilings, stylish light treatments, luxury laminate and tile flooring, in addition to excellent bedroom sizes. Formal dining and flex space perfect for use as a formal sitting or office. The kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast nook along with excellent lighting features. French doors lead to the screened porch to enjoy the lake front view while relaxing. Master bedroom includes bay windows ideal for a sitting area to unwind, access to patio and huge walk in closet. En-suite bath includes a garden tub, dual vanity and separate water closet. Dedicated laundry room includes additional storage, washer/dryer and storage space. Enjoy the convenience of the community pool right next door, its like having a pool with out the added expense! Lawncare and pest control included. Call to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Quail View Ct have any available units?
504 Quail View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 504 Quail View Ct have?
Some of 504 Quail View Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Quail View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
504 Quail View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Quail View Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Quail View Ct is pet friendly.
Does 504 Quail View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 504 Quail View Ct offers parking.
Does 504 Quail View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Quail View Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Quail View Ct have a pool?
Yes, 504 Quail View Ct has a pool.
Does 504 Quail View Ct have accessible units?
No, 504 Quail View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Quail View Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Quail View Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Quail View Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 Quail View Ct has units with air conditioning.
