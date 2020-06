Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1/2 of a duplex with a one car garage. Walk to shopping and bus line. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath has an open Kitchen/dining and living room area. There are updated tile floors throughout. There is a Florida room off the back bedroom and garage. The washer and dryer hook ups are located in the garage. Lawn care is included. Sorry no pets allowed.