DeBary, FL
32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE

32 Bougainvillea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32 Bougainvillea Drive, DeBary, FL 32713
Lake Marie Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet Friendly home with Two large Master bedrooms with private bathrooms. Both bathrooms have a shower stall, no tub. This split 2 bedroom home is located close to shops, grocers and restaurants in Debary. Close to bus line and just about four miles from the Debary Sunrail Station for an easy commute to Winter Park or Orlando. There is an additional half bath located off the kitchen. The open floor plan is the center of the home. Kitchen, Living room both open to the large Florida room. You can sit in the Florida room and view Lake Susan across the street. Inside laundry washer and dryer included. The garage has been converted for extra living space. Perfect for a game room. Tenants have use of the Lawnmower in the shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE have any available units?
32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE have?
Some of 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
