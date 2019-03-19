32 BOUGAINVILLEA DRIVE

Amenities

Pet Friendly home with Two large Master bedrooms with private bathrooms. Both bathrooms have a shower stall, no tub. This split 2 bedroom home is located close to shops, grocers and restaurants in Debary. Close to bus line and just about four miles from the Debary Sunrail Station for an easy commute to Winter Park or Orlando. There is an additional half bath located off the kitchen. The open floor plan is the center of the home. Kitchen, Living room both open to the large Florida room. You can sit in the Florida room and view Lake Susan across the street. Inside laundry washer and dryer included. The garage has been converted for extra living space. Perfect for a game room. Tenants have use of the Lawnmower in the shed.