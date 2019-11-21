262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Lovely pool home in quiret neightborhood. Large, fenced pool/spa area. Heated with either gas/electric! Large paver deck and child fence, screened patio overlooking conservation area, great for entertaining and very private! Great Master Suite with 2 walkin closets, dual vanity and make-up area, garden tub and seperate shower stall with frameless door. Den/Study is actually 3rd bedroom but shelves instead of closet! Den and 2nd bedroom share Jack/Jill bath. 4th Bedroom and 3rd bath make perfect guest suite, with pool access!