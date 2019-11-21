All apartments in DeBary
November 21 2019

262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET

262 Palmetto Springs Street · No Longer Available
Location

262 Palmetto Springs Street, DeBary, FL 32713
Springview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Lovely pool home in quiret neightborhood. Large, fenced pool/spa area. Heated with either gas/electric! Large paver deck and child fence, screened patio overlooking conservation area, great for entertaining and very private! Great Master Suite with 2 walkin closets, dual vanity and make-up area, garden tub and seperate shower stall with frameless door. Den/Study is actually 3rd bedroom but shelves instead of closet! Den and 2nd bedroom share Jack/Jill bath. 4th Bedroom and 3rd bath make perfect guest suite, with pool access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET have any available units?
262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET have?
Some of 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET offers parking.
Does 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET has a pool.
Does 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET have accessible units?
No, 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 PALMETTO SPRINGS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
