Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Two story absolutely gorgeous home on Bass Lake in Debary. Completely renovated with open kitchen and large living area. Washer and dryer are inside. One full bathroom downstairs and one uptairs along with 2 bedrooms and an office or den area. This home is on a large lot that goes down to the lake with a dock. There is also a workshop with 2 roll up doors where a boat or bikes can be stored. Plenty of room to park a boat on a trailer and the house is close to St John's River or Lake Monroe to go boating. The home has a patio great for entertaining and a large balcony upstairs overlooking the beautiful lake. The home is on septic and well water. The water filtration system is maintained and is included in the rent. This home is fitted with a safe.