241 Deleon Rd

Newly Renovated and Updated 3 bed 1 bath OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY MAY 31ST 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our open House on Friday May 31st from 4 to 5pm.



This home has been freshly renovated and updated! It is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with ceramic floors throughout the home. The home has new central air, large fenced in back yard and large front yard all on a double lot. Everything in the kitchen is brand new. Great neighborhood close to schools, shopping, Sunrail and I-4. Comes with new stainless stove, new stainless fridge and washer/dryer hook ups.



The cost to move in is $1150 first month and $1500 security deposit. We do allow pets; there is a $45 dollar a month per pet rent and a $300 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



