All apartments in DeBary
Find more places like 241 Deleon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeBary, FL
/
241 Deleon Rd
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

241 Deleon Rd

241 Deleon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeBary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

241 Deleon Road, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated and Updated 3 bed 1 bath OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY MAY 31ST 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our open House on Friday May 31st from 4 to 5pm.

This home has been freshly renovated and updated! It is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with ceramic floors throughout the home. The home has new central air, large fenced in back yard and large front yard all on a double lot. Everything in the kitchen is brand new. Great neighborhood close to schools, shopping, Sunrail and I-4. Comes with new stainless stove, new stainless fridge and washer/dryer hook ups.

The cost to move in is $1150 first month and $1500 security deposit. We do allow pets; there is a $45 dollar a month per pet rent and a $300 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE2289624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Deleon Rd have any available units?
241 Deleon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 241 Deleon Rd have?
Some of 241 Deleon Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Deleon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
241 Deleon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Deleon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Deleon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 241 Deleon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 241 Deleon Rd offers parking.
Does 241 Deleon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Deleon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Deleon Rd have a pool?
No, 241 Deleon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 241 Deleon Rd have accessible units?
No, 241 Deleon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Deleon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Deleon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Deleon Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 241 Deleon Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

DeBary 2 BedroomsDeBary Apartments with Hardwood Floors
DeBary Apartments with PoolDeBary Apartments with Washer-Dryer
DeBary Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus