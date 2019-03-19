175 ANCONA AVENUE

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Like new home in the desirable community of RIVIERA BELLA! this lovely home features all of the MI Homes Whole Home Standards. Wonderful layout featuring Family/Kitchen combo. Kitchen offers gas range and GE SS Appliances, island with graniet counters, tile back splash, 42" cabinetry with crown molding. LARGE Master Suite with sitting area and access to screened lanai. Tile throughout wet areas and main living areas. RIVIERA BELLA offers a stunning clubhouse with pool, fitness center, billiard table and media room. Riverfront park with access to St. Johns River, picnic gazebo and fishing pier. RIVIERA BELLA is a Natural Gas community!! Gas Hot Water Heater and range! Here is your opportunity to live in this amazing community.