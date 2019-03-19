All apartments in DeBary
DeBary, FL
175 ANCONA AVENUE
175 ANCONA AVENUE

175 Ancona Ave · No Longer Available
Location

175 Ancona Ave, DeBary, FL 32713

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
media room
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Like new home in the desirable community of RIVIERA BELLA! this lovely home features all of the MI Homes Whole Home Standards. Wonderful layout featuring Family/Kitchen combo. Kitchen offers gas range and GE SS Appliances, island with graniet counters, tile back splash, 42" cabinetry with crown molding. LARGE Master Suite with sitting area and access to screened lanai. Tile throughout wet areas and main living areas. RIVIERA BELLA offers a stunning clubhouse with pool, fitness center, billiard table and media room. Riverfront park with access to St. Johns River, picnic gazebo and fishing pier. RIVIERA BELLA is a Natural Gas community!! Gas Hot Water Heater and range! Here is your opportunity to live in this amazing community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have any available units?
175 ANCONA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have?
Some of 175 ANCONA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 ANCONA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
175 ANCONA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 ANCONA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 175 ANCONA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 175 ANCONA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 ANCONA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 175 ANCONA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 175 ANCONA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 ANCONA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 ANCONA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 ANCONA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
