Home
/
DeBary, FL
/
138 Homestead Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

138 Homestead Ave

138 Homestead Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

138 Homestead Avenue, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath Pet Friendly OPEN HOUSE FRI MAY 22nd 2:30-3:30PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House Friday May 22nd 2:30-3:30PM

This cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house is the perfect home for a small family, great large yard, plenty of parking and a screened in front porch.Close to a few good schools and close to I-4. Comes with stove, fridge and washer/dryer hook ups.

The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE2240370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Homestead Ave have any available units?
138 Homestead Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 138 Homestead Ave have?
Some of 138 Homestead Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Homestead Ave currently offering any rent specials?
138 Homestead Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Homestead Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Homestead Ave is pet friendly.
Does 138 Homestead Ave offer parking?
Yes, 138 Homestead Ave offers parking.
Does 138 Homestead Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Homestead Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Homestead Ave have a pool?
No, 138 Homestead Ave does not have a pool.
Does 138 Homestead Ave have accessible units?
No, 138 Homestead Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Homestead Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Homestead Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Homestead Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Homestead Ave has units with air conditioning.
