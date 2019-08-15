Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

133 Colomba Rd Available 09/15/19 2 Bed 1 Bath With Fenced in Yard Available September 15th - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Great house with ramp in front to enter, with huge fenced in yard for the kids and pets. Carport with front and side entry into the house. Screened in florida room in the back as well as a large shed. Freshly cleaned and in rent ready condtion. Quite and safe area, with good Debary schools. Close to 1-4, 17/92 and Sunrail. Window units are required for cooling.



The cost to move in is $950 first month and $950 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



We do not have anymore pictures at this time. Do not go on property, Do no disturb tenants



(RLNE3031189)