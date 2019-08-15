All apartments in DeBary
133 Colomba Rd
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

133 Colomba Rd

133 Colomba Road · No Longer Available
Location

133 Colomba Road, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
133 Colomba Rd Available 09/15/19 2 Bed 1 Bath With Fenced in Yard Available September 15th - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Available September 15th.

Great house with ramp in front to enter, with huge fenced in yard for the kids and pets. Carport with front and side entry into the house. Screened in florida room in the back as well as a large shed. Freshly cleaned and in rent ready condtion. Quite and safe area, with good Debary schools. Close to 1-4, 17/92 and Sunrail. Window units are required for cooling. We do not have any more pictures at this time.

The cost to move in is $950 first month and $950 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

We do not have anymore pictures at this time. Do not go on property, Do no disturb tenants

(RLNE3031189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Colomba Rd have any available units?
133 Colomba Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 133 Colomba Rd have?
Some of 133 Colomba Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Colomba Rd currently offering any rent specials?
133 Colomba Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Colomba Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Colomba Rd is pet friendly.
Does 133 Colomba Rd offer parking?
Yes, 133 Colomba Rd offers parking.
Does 133 Colomba Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Colomba Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Colomba Rd have a pool?
No, 133 Colomba Rd does not have a pool.
Does 133 Colomba Rd have accessible units?
No, 133 Colomba Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Colomba Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Colomba Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Colomba Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Colomba Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
