38318 HAMPTON AVENUE

****$250 OFF 2ND MONTH'S RENT IF APPROVED BY NOV 30****Well maintained duplex in Dade City! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex has been updated with fresh, neutral paint throughout the interior. All major appliances are included (washer & dryer provided, but not warranted), and you'll love the low maintenance ceramic tile flooring that flows throughout the home - there's no carpet at all! The 3 spacious bedrooms are adjacent to the 1 full bathroom with tub/shower combination, and the laundry closet. Schedule your tour right away! Please allow adequate time for application/Section 8 Voucher processing.