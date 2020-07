Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Clean, quiet, and great location!! 2/2 villa with a large garage. No need to rent a storage unit keep your stuff with you. New paint inside and out. Ceramic tile throughout- no carpet. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Washer and dryer hookups. Garage has auto opener and storage shelving. Walk to county bus stop or restaurants. Very convenient location. City water and sewer. Vaulted ceiling and private fenced courtyard with concrete patio area for grill and outdoor furniture.