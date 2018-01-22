37645 Hendley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic District 2BR/1BA Home Built For Quiet Dade City Living Close to All Downtown Restaurants & Shops! - Beautiful Dade City 2 BR/1BA Home with Laminate Wood Floors, HUGE Fenced In Backyard, Central AC, Large Kitchen, and Updated Appliances. This Home is Equipped with a Stackable Washer Dryer and Ready For Move In! Call NOW for a Showing! 813-325-8413



Have No Recent Eviction History?

Make 3 Times the Rent Amount on a Monthly Basis?

YOU QUALIFY!



Very Pet Friendly (Breed Specific)



Security Deposit = 1 Month's Rent

First + Security =YOU GET THE KEY



