Dade City, FL
37645 Hendley Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

37645 Hendley Ave

37645 Henley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37645 Henley Avenue, Dade City, FL 33525

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic District 2BR/1BA Home Built For Quiet Dade City Living Close to All Downtown Restaurants & Shops! - Beautiful Dade City 2 BR/1BA Home with Laminate Wood Floors, HUGE Fenced In Backyard, Central AC, Large Kitchen, and Updated Appliances. This Home is Equipped with a Stackable Washer Dryer and Ready For Move In! Call NOW for a Showing! 813-325-8413

NO APPLICATION FEE!
Call NOW for a Showing! 813-325-8413

Have No Recent Eviction History?
Make 3 Times the Rent Amount on a Monthly Basis?
YOU QUALIFY!

Very Pet Friendly (Breed Specific)

Security Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
First + Security =YOU GET THE KEY

**Call NOW for a Showing!** 813-325-8413

(RLNE2375542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37645 Hendley Ave have any available units?
37645 Hendley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dade City, FL.
What amenities does 37645 Hendley Ave have?
Some of 37645 Hendley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37645 Hendley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
37645 Hendley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37645 Hendley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 37645 Hendley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 37645 Hendley Ave offer parking?
No, 37645 Hendley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 37645 Hendley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37645 Hendley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37645 Hendley Ave have a pool?
No, 37645 Hendley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 37645 Hendley Ave have accessible units?
No, 37645 Hendley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 37645 Hendley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 37645 Hendley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37645 Hendley Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37645 Hendley Ave has units with air conditioning.
